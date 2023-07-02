Fowler won his first PGA Tour title in Detroit in the heats after all those years

Rickie Fowler at the tournament in Detroit. | photo: AP

I’ve been playing for a long time this year, so I thought it was just a matter of time. It’s been a few weeks since I’ve had a baby. I didn’t catch you at the US Open. Winning is great, but there are a lot of other great things in life, said Fowler after the triumph with his daughter in the night.

On the PGA circuit, he last celebrated a title in 2019 in Phoenix.

Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament

PGA Tour Series in Detroit ($8.8 million endowment, par 72)

1. Fowler 264 (67+65+64+68) in the spread on the 1st additional hole, 2. Morikawa (both USA) 264 (66+67+67+64), Hadwin (Can.) 264 (66+68+ 63+67), 4. Glover 267 (69+69+64+65), Moore 267 (64+67+69+67) and Kuest (vichni USA) 267 (64+70+65+68).

