Fowler won his first PGA Tour title in four years in a shootout in Detroit

“I’ve been playing pretty well this year, so I believed it was just a matter of time. I’ve had a couple of tough weeks where I’ve had chances. I fell short at the US Open, for example. It’s great to win, but there’s a lot of other great things in life ,” Fowler said after the triumph with his daughter in his arms.

On the PGA circuit, he last celebrated a title in 2019 in Phoenix.

Langer thanked his centenarian mother after his triumph at the age of 65

Legendary German golfer Bernhard Langer became the oldest winner of the veteran PGA Tour Champions tournament. At the age of 65 years, 10 months and five days, he won the US Senior Open major in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, for a record 46th triumph in the over-50 series.

“My mother will be 100 years old on August 4, so I would say I have good genes. Hopefully I can last a few more years,” Langer was quoted as saying by Reuters.

In the number of titles, he broke the record of the American Hale Irwin, who collected 45 championships on the PGA Tour Champions between 1995 and 2007. “I didn’t expect to do it at the US Senior Open, but I’m excited about it. It’s one of the best tournaments, plus everyone was here, Stricker and Kelly were here on home soil,” said Langer, who won by two shots ahead of American Steve Stricker.

In more than 16 years on the veteran circuit, Langer has already earned over $35 million in premiums. Before that, he was one of the stars of the European Tour, where he dominated 42 tournaments. He won three times on the American PGA Tour, twice of which he celebrated the title at the Masters major.

Gooch is the most successful in the LIV series

American Talor Gooch won the third tournament of the LIV series this year and became the most successful player in the short history of the lucrative series. In Valderrama, Spain, the 31-year-old won by one shot over compatriot Bryson DeChambeau.

Gooch added a four million dollar bonus to his earnings so far, and after eight tournaments this season, he already has $13,376,583 (290 million crowns) on his account. Together with April’s triumphs in Adelaide and Singapore, he became the first LIV player with three titles. At the head of the statistics, he became independent from fellow Americans Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson. At the same time, Gooch celebrated his only triumph on the PGA Tour in 2021.

