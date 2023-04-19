Home » Fox is the NBA’s premier player in key situations
Sports

Fox is the NBA’s premier player in key situations

by admin
Fox is the NBA’s premier player in key situations

Twenty-five-year-old Fox clearly dominated the journalists’ vote, with 91 out of 100 media representatives giving him first place. Jimmy Butler from Miami (104) and DeMar DeRozan from Chicago (80) finished behind the support of the Kings, who received 460 points.

In the NBA regular season, Fox scored 194 points in so-called “clutch” situations, which are considered to be a period of five minutes or less before the end of the game or overtime, when the difference between the opponents is a maximum of five points. His buzzer-beating 3-pointer from nearly half-court was a hit in Sacramento’s 126-123 overtime win over Orlando in November.

In his sixth season in the competition, Fox was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career. He averaged 25 points and six assists in 73 games and helped lead the Kings to their first playoff appearance since 2006, helping end the team’s longest wait for promotion in the four major overseas leagues.

See also  Rome, bus hits two tourists: hospitalized are in very serious condition - breaking latest news

You may also like

Sacramento Kings, Domantas Sabonis in dubbio per gara-3

Ma Long, Wang Manyu and other five national...

The 2024 Olympics in Paris, a distant horizon...

ANGELA MORTIMER AND THAT LAST SLAM FINAL WON...

Anger Spalletti: “There was a very clear penalty”

Camping and frisbees are cold, outdoor sports are...

Champions League: Only “magic” helps Bayern

Spalletti after leaving the Champions League: “I’m inconsolable....

law degree, Eca member and role in Athens...

BEEHIVE TRAIL | sportdimontagna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy