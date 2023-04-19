Fox is the NBA’s premier player in key situations

Twenty-five-year-old Fox clearly dominated the journalists’ vote, with 91 out of 100 media representatives giving him first place. Jimmy Butler from Miami (104) and DeMar DeRozan from Chicago (80) finished behind the support of the Kings, who received 460 points.
In the NBA regular season, Fox scored 194 points in so-called “clutch” situations, which are considered to be a period of five minutes or less before the end of the game or overtime, when the difference between the opponents is a maximum of five points. His buzzer-beating 3-pointer from nearly half-court was a hit in Sacramento’s 126-123 overtime win over Orlando in November.
In his sixth season in the competition, Fox was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career. He averaged 25 points and six assists in 73 games and helped lead the Kings to their first playoff appearance since 2006, helping end the team’s longest wait for promotion in the four major overseas leagues.