Fox is the NBA’s premier player in key situations

Twenty-five-year-old Fox clearly dominated the journalists’ vote, with 91 out of 100 media representatives giving him first place. Jimmy Butler from Miami (104) and DeMar DeRozan from Chicago (80) finished behind the support of the Kings, who received 460 points.

In the NBA regular season, Fox scored 194 points in so-called “clutch” situations, which are considered to be a period of five minutes or less before the end of the game or overtime, when the difference between the opponents is a maximum of five points. His buzzer-beating 3-pointer from nearly half-court was a hit in Sacramento’s 126-123 overtime win over Orlando in November.