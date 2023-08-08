Fractured Finger Puts Rangers’ Rookie of the Year Hope in Jeopardy

Significant loss for Rangers as Josh Jung suffers a fracture, potentially ending his season

The Texas Rangers have been dealt a major blow with the news that their star player, Josh Jung, has suffered a fractured finger on his left hand. The injury occurred during a game against the Kansas City Royals, when Jorge Soler hit a powerful line drive towards third base.

X-rays revealed the extent of the injury, which could potentially keep Jung out for the remainder of the regular season. The severity of the fracture will determine the exact length of his absence, with a possible 6-8 week recovery time if surgery is required.

Jung, who is a strong contender for the Rookie of the Year award in the American League, has been a standout player for the Rangers in his first full year in the MLB. He boasts an impressive batting average of .274, with 22 home runs and 67 RBI. His absence will undoubtedly be felt in the lineup, as he has become an integral part of the team’s success.

Manager Bruce Bochy expressed his disappointment with the injury, stating that Jung’s contributions to the team will be sorely missed. The Rangers will now have to rely on their remaining players to step up and fill the void left by Jung’s absence.

The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate, as the Rangers are still in the hunt for a postseason berth. If they are able to secure a spot in the playoffs, there is a chance that Jung could return for the first postseason series. However, this will depend on the progress of his recovery and the team’s success in reaching the playoffs.

Fans and teammates alike are sending their well wishes to Jung, hoping for a speedy recovery and a return to the field as soon as possible. The loss of such a talented player is undoubtedly a setback for the Rangers, but they will need to rally together and find a way to overcome this hurdle if they hope to continue their playoff push.

