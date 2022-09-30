Home Sports Fragno Noascon wins at home, Baldi wins out among the men
Fragno Noascon wins at home, Baldi wins out among the men

VALPERGA

On Sunday 18 September the Tc Laghi was the scene of the finals of the Municipality of Valperga Trophy, a tennis event for up to 2.4 classified players. In the men’s competition to take home the title was the bishop of Asd Boschi Sport of Moncalieri Riccardo Baldi (2.5) who from seeded number three overtook the surprise Andrea Motta in the final 6-3 7-5 (2.5 ). In the semifinal the future champion had beaten the favorite number two of the coward Tommaso Vescovo (2.4) with a double 6-2 while in the other challenge Motta had the better with a double 6-4 on 2.5 Manuel Pace. In the section reserved for the 2.8 and 2.7 classifieds, successes in the main draw of Giorgio Gallizio (2.7), Riccardo Arbore (2.8) and the excellent Davide Castagnino, from 3.4, arrived from the Third category draw. And coming precisely to this competition, Stefano Andreis (3.2), Lorenzo Ariel Santomauro (3.4) and Edoardo Moro (3.3) also stand out. Finally, the fourth category: the 4.1 Giuseppe Gariglio, Danilo Tarizzo, Federico Moro, Damiano Pellegrino and the 4.2 Alessandro Giordano took off the pass for the next round.

Among the women success of the home favorite Alice Fragno Noascon (2.6), who triumphed with a clear 6-3 6-1 over seeded number two Claudia Soro. For the very young pupil of the masters Stefano Guglielmetti and Andrea Ceccarello some patema only in the semifinals where the 2.7: beaten 2-6 6-1 6-3 the representative of the Sporting Press Club Letizia Madiai. On the other front the standard bearer of the coach Saint Christophe had imposed on the 2.7 Chiara Munari 6-0 6-3. Another Valpergene success, and prediction confirmed, also in the fourth category draw where the favorite Oneglia Giacoletto (4.3) won the decisive match against Claudia Carrera (4.6) 6-0 6-2. –

