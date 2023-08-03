Fragrant Purses and Floral Perfumes: The Beast’s Unique Offerings for Qixi Festival and Chinese Valentine’s Day 2023

Title: The Beast Unveils Limited Series of Fragrant Purses in Celebration of Chinese Valentine’s Day

In an enchanting tribute to traditional Chinese tokens of love, The Beast 2023 Tanabata Valentine’s Day has launched a special limited series of “fragrant purses”. Drawing inspiration from the classics, these purses are set to captivate lovers with their delicate charm.

The collection features three types of ink wash roses, namely “Emerald”, “Purple Jade”, and “Moon Night”. These beautiful roses adorn the limited flower barrels, which showcase the artistry of Shanghai Duoyunxuan wooden board watermark paper. Adorned with elements such as pine, orchid, yun baskets, flowers, and birds, this collection pays homage to the favorite themes of past literati and inkmen. Through this simple, elegant, and subtle design, The Beast embraces the beauty and tradition that Chinese culture cherishes.

Taking inspiration from the shape of traditional Chinese love token sachets, the Xiangsi Fanhua bucket creatively incorporates precious flowers like Ecuadorian roses, big flower swallows, and dahlias, accompanied by small sachets and small fans. This classical and elegant touch adds a unique charm to the collection, perfectly embodying the essence of Chinese Valentine’s Day.

In addition to the fragrant purses, The Beast also introduces the Qixi Festival limited perfume gift box. As a metaphor for beauty, this gift box contains the “Oriental Beauty” perfume and a sachet. The fragrance is a rich floral blend, opening with refreshing notes of citrus and black currant. The middle notes encompass the mystery and tranquility of orchid and compound flowers, while the end notes of ambergris and musk create a mellow and delicate scent. This perfume experience evokes the image of entering a room full of orchids, where the fragrance enchantingly lingers.

The Beast has truly captured the essence of classical elegance, oriental poetry, and floral fragrance in this unique collection. It seeks to accompany more people in their beautiful lives, adding a touch of ingenuity to the celebration of Qixi Festival.

As The Beast 2023 Tanabata Valentine’s Day brings together the elegance of traditional Chinese tokens of love with the enchantment of fragrances, lovers everywhere can now embark on a journey of romance and appreciation on this special occasion.

