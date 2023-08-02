Title: Framber Valdez Throws No-Hitter as Astros Defeat Cleveland Guardians 2-0

Subtitle: Valdez’s historic performance comes hours after Astros reacquire Justin Verlander

Date: [Insert Date]

Houston, Texas – Minute Maid Park witnessed history on Tuesday night as Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez pitched a flawless no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians, securing a 2-0 victory. The momentous feat occurred just hours after the defending World Series champions reacquired pitching sensation Justin Verlander in a trade with the New York Mets.

Valdez’s exceptional performance marks the second no-hitter of the baseball season, following Domingo Germán’s perfect game on June 28. The left-handed pitcher, known for his dominance on the mound, allowed only one walk to Omar González in the fifth inning. However, González was swiftly tagged out later in the inning on a double play. Valdez managed to face the minimum 27 batters throughout the entire no-hitter.

Unlike many no-hitters that heavily rely on defensive plays, Valdez commanded the game flawlessly. Statcast data reveals that the Guardians did not hit a single ball with greater than a 50/50 chance of connecting, based on muzzle velocity and launch angle. Valdez seemed to be on autopilot throughout the evening, effortlessly shutting down the opposition.

This remarkable achievement marks the 16th no-hitter in Astros’ history and the first no-hitter by a single pitcher since Verlander’s memorable performance against the Toronto Blue Jays on September 1, 2019. Last year, the Astros achieved two combined no-hitters: one against the New York Yankees in June at Yankee Stadium and another in Game 4 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

On the opposing side, the game witnessed the 13th time the Cleveland franchise has been held hitless, but it was the first time since their rebranding as the Guardians. Previously known as the Milwaukee Brewers, they were victims of a no-hitter on September 11, 2021, where Corbin Burnes pitched eight innings and Josh Hader closed out the ninth.

Valdez’s historic no-hitter adds to the growing excitement surrounding the Astros as they continue their pursuit of another World Series title. With Verlander back in their ranks and Valdez showcasing his extraordinary skills, Houston fans have reason to be confident in their team’s championship aspirations.

This unforgettable performance by Framber Valdez serves as a testament to the Astros’ pitching prowess and further solidifies their status as strong contenders in the upcoming playoff race.

