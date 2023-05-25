Franc began with a triumph. Two Czechs will compete in the Junior Grand Prix at Markéta

“I have been waiting for a similar result for ten years. I pleasantly surprised myself and completely surprised the world competition. Perhaps for the first time in a quarter of a century of my career, I did not make any riding mistakes during the race,” claimed the rider from Markéta Prague, who, before the continuation of the series in Rzeszów in June, is understandably leading the standings of the World Long Track Championship. As the winner, he brought home a silver replica of the historic speedway helmet. “Valuable trophy and a powerful experience, including listening to the Czech national anthem,” described Franc.

In Prague, however, everything is already being prepared for the speedway Grand Prix, which is scheduled for June 3, and Václav Milík received the wild card for the home driver. “I feel quite similar to six years ago, when I finished third in the Grand Prix at Markéta. This year, I’m also riding a pretty successful wave,” said Milík, who regularly scores points in the Polish league in the colors of Krosno and literally shines in the Swedish league.

“We lead the table with the Piraterna Motala club, where the Polish brothers Pawličtí also ride with me. The way I’m doing on practically all fronts this year is keeping my head up. Mental well-being is terribly important,” says the Czech speedway player, who also received one of the five wild cards for the entire ME series.

Already this Saturday, Milík will also face the first part of the qualification for the 2024 Grand Prix. “I have only one goal, to advance to Chalellnege and finally take part in the series regularly there,” explains the young man in his thirties. “My birthday was three days ago and I still feel the same way. Age is fine, I’m not that old yet,” she smiles. See also Sofia Goggia, Pending games

The opening of the Prague Grand Prix will be the first of three SGP2 races, a junior world title series for drivers under 21 years of age, starting at 6:50 p.m. on June 2. In none of the three qualifications did the Czech talents manage to get a place, but Petr Chlupáč finally received a wild card for the entire championship from the promoter. “I would like to show at home in Markéta that I deserve that place and I will definitely try to improve my previous best, which is fifth place. Ideally, I want to live in Prague,” he admitted.

The loser of the qualifying race in Pardubice was Daniel Klíma, who lost his chance to advance after an innocent fall, and also bruised his right leg, so he is currently walking on crutches.

“The opponent put it in front of me and I had nowhere to avoid. But I have a week to get my health back on track and hopefully it’s going in the right direction. At least they gave me a wild card for the SGP2 race in the Czech Republic and I want to believe that I have already taken all the bad luck,” he said.

Photo: www.speedway-prague.cz A full Prague stadium, illustrative photo.