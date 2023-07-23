France 0-0 Jamaica: France held to goalless draw

Khadija Shaw became the second player to be sent off in the first 11 games of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World CupHosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 AugustCoverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app. Full coverage details; latest news

France suffered a frustrating start to their Fifa Women’s World Cup campaign as they were held to a goalless draw by Jamaica.

Herve Renard’s side could not break down a disciplined Jamaica, for whom star striker Khadija Shaw was sent off in stoppage time.

The Reggae Girlz held on for their first Women’s World Cup point amid heavy rain at Sydney Football Stadium.

The French must now regroup for their meeting with fellow Group F favourites Brazil on 29 July.

France came close to scoring in the first half when Kadidiatou Diani had a near-post drive scooped away by Becky Spencer before a deflected effort which flashed past the post.

Diani twice headed narrowly wide before hitting the crossbar and post late in the second half, but Jamaica were roared on to a draw by the locals and neutrals as the latest smaller nation to impress at these finals.

French optimism dampened in Sydney rain

Having fallen at the quarter-finals in the past three World Cups, this has been pegged as the tournament for France to go deeper.

After the tempestuous Corinne Diacre reign – ended in March when Wendie Renard and several team mates threated not to play at the World Cup at all – good feeling had returned around the French camp under new manager Herve Renard.

Herve Renard, who masterminded Saudi Arabia’s extraordinary win over Argentina at the men’s World Cup, has brought in an attacking 4-3-3 formation to bring the best out of his immensely talented squad.

But they were blunted in Sydney by a Jamaica defence which pressed hard and well, never allowing Diani or Eugenie le Sommer enough time or space to work their magic.

Rising star Selma Bacha – winner of four Champions League titles with Lyon by the age of 22 and very impressive at Euro 2022 – missed this game with injury but should return for the key meeting with Brazil. France cannot get her back soon enough.

Jamaica joy punctured by Shaw red

In attack, Jamaica had one tactic – hit main striker Shaw as soon as possible. Given the talents of “Bunny”, who scored 31 goals in 30 games last season for Manchester City, their approach was not surprising.

Her presence alone was enough to stop France throwing too much forward, and a 35-yard free-kick fired inches wide in the first half showed her skills.

But she was also booked for a late tackle on Sakina Karchaoui in the first half, before a clumsy challenge on Wendie Renard in the frantic dying seconds saw her sent off.

Having already gone better than their World Cup debut in 2019 – where they lost all three matches – Jamaica know victory over Panama in their next match will give them genuine hope of a last-16 place.

But losing their captain, top scorer and talisman is a tough blow to take.

Player of the match

BrownJody Brown

France

Squad number9Player nameLe Sommer

Squad number15Player nameDali

Squad number20Player nameCascarino

Squad number11Player nameDiani

Squad number16Player namePeyraud-Magnin

Squad number12Player nameMatéo

Squad number7Player nameKarchaoui

Squad number6Player nameToletti

Squad number8Player nameGeyoro

Squad number23Player nameBècho

Squad number3Player nameRenard

Squad number2Player nameLakrar

Squad number 10 Player name Majri

Jamaica

Squad number10Player nameBrown

Squad number19Player nameWiltshire

Squad number8Player nameSpence

Squad number3Player nameSampson

Squad number21Player nameMatthews

Squad number13Player nameSpencer

Squad number14Player nameBlackwood

Squad number20Player namePrimus

Squad number4Player nameSwaby

Squad number17Player nameSwaby

Squad number11Player nameShaw

Squad number6Player nameSolaun

Squad number2Player nameWashington

Line-ups

France

Formation 4-4-2

16Peyraud-Magnin

2Lakrar3Renard20Cascarino7Karchaoui

12Matéo8Geyoro6Toletti10Majri

11Diani9Le Sommer

16Peyraud-Magnin2Lakrar3Renard20Cascarino7Karchaoui12MatéoBooked at 14minsSubstituted forDaliat 66’minutes8Geyoro6Toletti10MajriSubstituted forBèchoat 66’minutes11Diani9Le SommerSubstitutes1Durand4Fazer13Bacha14Tounkara15Dali17Le Garrec18Asseyi19Feller21Picaud22Périsset23Bècho

Jamaica

Formation 4-4-1-1

13Spencer

19Wiltshire17Swaby4Swaby14Blackwood

21Matthews8Spence3Sampson10Brown

20 The first

11 Shaw

13Spencer19Wiltshire17Swaby4Swaby14Blackwood21MatthewsSubstituted forSolaunat 71’minutes8Spence3Sampson10Brown20PrimusBooked at 24minsSubstituted forWashingtonat 71’minutes11ShawBooked at 90minsSubstitutes1Schneider2Washington5Plummer6Solaun7McNamara9Simmonds12van Zanten15Cameron16Bailey-Gayle18Carter22McKenna23Brooks

Live Text

Match ends, France 0, Jamaica 0.

Second Half ends, France 0, Jamaica 0.

Foul by Kenza Dali (France).

Drew Spence (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Kenza Dali (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Eugénie Le Sommer (France) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vicki Bècho with a cross.

Second yellow card to Khadija Shaw (Jamaica) for a bad foul.

Wendie Renard (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Khadija Shaw (Jamaica).

Kadidiatou Diani (France) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by Vicki Bècho with a cross.

Attempt missed. Maëlle Lakrar (France) with an attempt from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross following a corner.

Corner, France. Conceded by Tiernny Wiltshire.

Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Jamaica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Jamaica. Conceded by Estelle Cascarino.

Hand ball by Sakina Karchaoui (France).

Corner, France. Conceded by Drew Spence.

Attempt missed. Wendie Renard (France) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sakina Karchaoui with a cross following a corner.

Corner, France. Conceded by Tiernny Wiltshire.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Khadija Shaw (Jamaica).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

