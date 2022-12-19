An innovation present in the Premier League since last February and now extended to the World Cup

When Disasi entered the field to relieve Koundé at the start of the second period of extra time, someone must certainly have jumped. Indeed, that was the seventh substitution made by France during the match. Normally, the accounts would not add up: the teams have five changes available in ninety minutes and an additional one in extra time. For the World Cup, however, FIFA has decided to introduce the possibility of an additional substitution in the event of a suspected concussion. The case in question concerns Adrien Rabiot, who remained on the ground in the 88th minute after a tough aerial clash with Julian Alvarez. The French international midfielder ended regular time only to be replaced by Fofana in the sixth minute of extra time. The television graphics, at the time of Rabiot’s release, therefore promptly signaled that it was a “suspect concussion substitution”, therefore not to be counted.

Innovation — This innovation had already been present since February last year in the Premier League, which has long been sensitive to the issue of head trauma and the repercussions on the health of football players. The experiment was launched by Ifab in 2020 and was welcomed, so that an injury of this type does not penalize teams excessively and reduce the health risks for players. However, the slot on this special substitution cannot be used to also make a normal swap at the same time.

Scat5 — See also World Cup, Poland's assistant coach Alessio Di Petrillo: "My prediction for the final" Fifa has dedicated a special paragraph to the protocol to be used for concussions. The referee can stop play for up to three minutes to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured player. The match director authorizes re-entry into the field only after having received the clearance from the team doctor. Otherwise, the player cannot re-enter and before being able to become available again he must undergo the Scat5. It stands for Sport Concussion Assessment Tool and is used to specifically assess the condition of athletes after head trauma from 13 years of age.

December 18, 2022 (change December 18, 2022 | 20:44)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

