France and Brazil meet in the second group match of the Women’s World Cup

France versus Brazil is the top duel on the second matchday of World Cup Group F. The young Ary Borges – Marta’s heir to the throne – will start again for the South Americans. The game on Saturday (07/29/2023, 12:00 p.m. CEST, in the live ticker at sportschau.de) will take place in Brisbane.

It was a picture with a lot of pathos: when Ary Borges was to be presented with the trophy for the best player in the group game on the first day of the World Cup after Brazil’s 4-0 win over Panama, none other than Marta volunteered for the symbolic act.

Playful like Marta

The multi-crowned queen of women’s football, six-time World Player of the Year, who scored 108 goals in 155 international matches for Brazil, knew very well: Here is her successor in front of her: Ary Borges not only scored three goals in her World Cup debut against outsiders Panama and an assist – the 23-year-old directed the entire game with her joy and creativity. Just as Marta had done for Brazil for years.

The seemingly ever-smiling Borges, who hails from north-eastern Brazil and moved to Sao Paulo at the age of ten to start her football career, was allowed off the field after 75 minutes. She was replaced by the same Marta who had previously represented her so excellently.

“I’ve waited for this moment for so long! It’s like a dream come true to be here and take part in a World Cup,” Borges gushed after the game. She beamed: “Honestly it’s one of the best days of my life. I’m so happy!”

Started in boys teams

It was this lightness in her game and her visible fun in movement, in creating goal chances, that reminded Borges so much of Marta.

Having fun together: Marta (left) and Borges.

Like her big role model (when Borges first showed up at the Brazilian training camp in 2020, she wore a t-shirt with Marta’s likeness), Borges took her first steps in football in boys’ teams. It wasn’t until she was eleven that she joined a girls’ team in Sao Paulo, where she was quickly discovered and called up to the first Brazilian national team.

With the Brazilian U20 selection, she played the South American Championship and World Cup in 2018, but after that she only made short appearances in the senior national team for a long time. The way to the regular place was blocked. From: Martha.

France – opponents with international experience

But now – with the ongoing World Cup – the baton is finally being passed from the 37-year-old star player to her successor. Upcoming opponents France will, however, demand a lot more from Borges and her colleagues from the renewed Brazilian team than Panama was able to do in the first group game.

In midfield, Borges will have to contend with her enthusiasm against experienced top players like Sandie Toletti and Grace Geyoro. And it remains to be seen whether she is physically capable of asserting herself against her internationally experienced opponents. Just as Marta has done for years.

Facts about the game

– Matches against each other: 4 / France wins: 2 / Draw: 2 / Brazil wins: 0

– FIFA Ranking: France 5th / Brazil 8th

– Best World Cup placement: France – 4th place 2011 / Brazil – Vice World Champion 2007 (0:2 against Germany)

– Fun Fact: According to the French sports newspaper “L’Equipe”, France’s coach Hervé Renard would collect a bonus of around 600,000 euros for winning the World Cup title – six times what was intended for his predecessor Corinne Diacre.

