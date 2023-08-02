France and Jamaica Secure Spots in Women’s World Cup Round of 16

France and Jamaica have both qualified for the round of 16 in the Women’s World Cup, taking place in Australia and New Zealand. While France’s qualification was expected, Jamaica’s surprising defensive approach helped them secure their spot in the knockout stage.

In their final group game, France defeated Panama 6-3, finishing at the top of their group with seven points. Jamaica, on the other hand, shocked Brazil with a 0-0 draw in Melbourne, earning them five points and a second-place finish in their group.

With these results, the next possible opponents for the Colombian National Team are likely to come from Group F. Colombia, led by Nelson Abadía, currently leads Group H with six points. If they secure a victory or a tie against Morocco on Friday, they will finish in first place and face Jamaica on Tuesday at 3 am in the Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne. However, if Colombia finishes in second place, their next opponent will be France. This match will take place on Tuesday at 6 am in Adelaide.

Colombia has faced Jamaica twice in the past 15 years, with mixed results. In 2018, Jamaica won 2-1 at the Central American and Caribbean Games, while in 2019, Colombia emerged victorious with a 2-0 win at the Pan American Games. Colombia has also played against France four times, with their most significant win coming in the 2015 World Cup when they defeated them 2-0.

The teams also faced each other at the Olympic Games, with France winning 1-0 in London 2012 and Colombia suffering a 4-0 defeat in Rio 2016. In a recent match in April, France dominated with a 5-2 victory over Colombia.

As the Colombians await their upcoming match against Morocco, the nation eagerly anticipates the outcome to determine their future opponents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

