France, approval of the Constitutional Council to the pension reform: violent clashes in Paris

Paris, the square enraged after the green light for the pension reform





Clashes in Paris: a first procession left from the Hotel de Ville, where the demonstrators had gathered after the go-ahead of the Constitutional Council for a large part of the pension reform, directed to the place de la Concorde. After a few tens of meters on rue de Rivoli, the first smashed shop windows, stones thrown and police charges

In Franceimmediately after the green light from the Constitutional Council to almost all of the contested pension reform, protesters gathered, in the rain, at the Hotel de Ville in Paris, on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, Marseille, Toulouse, Lyon and dozens of other cities. In less than an hour, the spontaneous demonstrations turned into marches, one directed towards Concorde, others spontaneously towards République and Place de la Bastille. On the rue de Rivoli the violent clashes with the police, broken shop windows and dumpster fires. An entire rack of electric bicycles is on fire right in front of Mayor Anne Hidalgo’s windows. TO Rennes the door of a police station and the entrance to a convention center in the historic Jacobin Convent they were set on fire.

Unions on a war footing The unions and the opposition, after three months of protest, are on a war footing, ready for anything. “We appeal to Macron not to promulgate this law. If he does, he will no longer be able to control the country, he will not govern himself against the people,” said Sophie Binet, the new secretary of the most powerful French trade union, the CGT. “As of now, we reject Macron’s invitation to a meeting on Tuesday,” reiterated the combative Sophie Binet surrounded by demonstrators, with a Borsalino on her head and a red scarf around her neck. The invitation to a peacemaking meeting had arrived in the early afternoon of Friday from the head of the Elysée, but the parties are now further apart than ever.

Strikes will multiply The verdict of the sages – with the approval of the article which increases the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64, the rejection of the social corrections and of the popular referendum on the reform – represents a drastic turning point. “The struggle continues”, summed up the tribune of the left Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the strikes will multiply, the demonstrations, with their often violent queues – will continue. Friday evening there was only the anticipation, dozens of marches are already scheduled for Saturday, and the unions and the opposition are at work for a day of general protest already announced for May 1st.

Le Pen: “The people always have the last word” The judgment of the wise men, which some had foreseen but which contradicts the majority of constitutionalists called to hazard their predictions by the media in recent days, has shattered any draft of social dialogue that had been hypothesized in the last few hours. Different strategy, but equally one of total opposition for Marine Le Pen, who looks first of all at 2027 and her presidential ambitions: “The political fate of the pension reform is not decided, the people always have the last word and it will be up to the people prepare the alternative that will come back to this useless and unjust reform”.

Prime Minister Borne: “Neither winners nor losers” “Tonight there are no winners or losers”, said Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne trying to throw water on the fire, while her government’s communication services took note of the favorable decisions of the wise men and announced that “with this reform the pension system France will be in equilibrium by 2030”.

