France celebrates its biggest World Cup victory against Namibia

Hosts France also clearly won their third game at the Rugby World Cup. “Les Bleus” outclassed Namibia 96-0 (54-0) on Thursday evening and thus celebrated the highest World Cup victory in their history. In total, the French scored 14 tries, but lost captain Antoine Dupont, who had to leave the field early with a facial injury.

The game in front of 63,500 spectators in Marseille was, as expected, one-sided. Damian Penaud with three attempts and Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Jonathan Danty and Charles Ollivon with two each contributed the most points alongside kicker Thomas Ramos, who scored twelve attempts.

Namibia celebrated an attempt by Divan Rossouw after an interception in the early stages of the second half, but this was disallowed due to a foul by Johan Deysel on Dupont, who sustained the injury. Deysel saw a red card for this. France’s highest World Cup victory to date was also achieved against Namibia in 2007 – also at a home World Cup – with 87:10.

