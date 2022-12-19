Record on TV with 24.1 million viewers, sporadic riots in the streets and the vice-champions of the world ready for the crowds (but without Macron). From the most experienced players to the bench, all issues are on the table

Alexander Grandesso

Disappointment, sadness, but this time no “eternal” regrets, as l’Equipe headlined in 2006. Even then France stopped at penalties, against Italy in Berlin. The final lost yesterday against Argentina in Doha is a completely different story. So today the French media are lenient with a national team that maybe threw away a first half and a large part of the second, but then came back into play and didn’t give up until the last minute, making them experience great emotions in their homeland. President Emmanuel Macron also told the players yesterday in the locker room. But today the head of state will not be in Paris, contrary to his predecessor Jacques Chirac in 2006, to welcome Les Bleus who will greet the fans from the Place de la Concorde in the evening. Much applause will go to Mbappé, “the king without a crown”, waiting to understand what the coach leader Didier Deschamps will do.

Legend — However, France returns home “with its head held high”, the headline on the front page of the Equipe that acquits Les Les Bleus, despite the disastrous start to the game. It rewards the reaction and the pride of having given birth to a “monumental”, “legendary” final, insists the sports newspaper: “It is difficult not to be admirable for the way in which they almost overturned a final that was already lost, and not console himself with the idea that Messi is finally world champion, the biggest event in the history of this sport”. In short, there is ambivalence of judgment. Beyond the radical rejection of the referee Marciniak (vote, 2), l’Equipe invites the French to regret the result, but not for the “emotions and intensity of feelings and everything that unites a team eternal”. See also Nba, the calendar of the season: matches, Italians, Christmas and regular season

Titles — To confirm the benevolent spirit towards Les Les Bleus, just take a look at the front pages of all the other newspapers, from north to south. “Proud of our Blues”, headlines the capital’s newspaper, Le Parisien; “In the legend”, writes Le Figaro; “Cruel”, for Provence; “Crazy and Cruel”, for Nice Matin; “Thanks anyway”, La Voix du Nord. “Legendary”, sums up Libération, with images of Messi and Mbappé. The first with his arms in the air, the second screaming in anger. If the Argentine collects the honors of the French, it is in any case Mbappé who inspires confidence for the future. Despite the hat-trick, and the various records established yesterday as during the tournament, however, the Equipe attributes only 9 to him (and 8 to Messi). Strange decision given that In the past, the newspaper had given him the 10 for the four goals but against Kazakhstan in the qualifying phase.

Future — Beyond the contradiction, the Parisian champion is referred to by all as the “roi”, certainly without a crown, but on whom to bet to build the new kingdom. Perhaps without a few colleagues now at the end of the line, also for personal reasons: among these the 35-year-old captain Lloris, the assistant Mandanda (37), the Rossoneri Giroud (36), Benzema himself (34), absent due to injury. To understand what Deschamps will do. In fact, yesterday the coach took his time: “I’ll let you know” he declared in reference to the contract which expires on 31 December. He will have to dispose of the disappointment before accepting the renewal proposed by the federal president Le Graet, also recommended by Macron. For agent Bernes, Didier will decide “calmly”. See also La Voghe finds the smile again, Allodi out of the tunnel

Greeting — What was missing yesterday for some fans who nevertheless took to the streets after the match which on TV set the annual record with 24.1 million viewers for the Tf1 network, and a peak of 29.1 million at the time of penalties. In Paris, as in Grenoble, Lyon and Nice, there were equally sporadic riots and arrests (227 throughout the country). Worth noting are some charge on the Elysians, to disperse fans perhaps impaired by alcohol who have taken it out on small groups of celebrating Argentines. However, in the late afternoon today there will be a last farewell to the disappointed heroes of Place de la Concorde, as in 2006. But this time the President of the Republic will not be with them. In fact, Macron will spend the evening with the soldiers of the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier which patrols the Mediterranean.