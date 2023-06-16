Home » France, England and Switzerland remain undefeated in European Championship qualification
France, England and Switzerland remain undefeated in European Championship qualification

The French are happy about the next victory.
Image: Reuters

France wins again sovereign in the European Championship qualification. Switzerland, England and the Turkish national team under Stefan Kuntz also win. The fans see a turbulent final phase.

Dhe World Cup runners-up France are still without a goal in qualifying for the 2024 European Championship finals in Germany. Didier Deschamps’ team won 3-0 (2-0) against Gibraltar on Friday evening. An early header by Olivier Giroud (3rd minute), a hand penalty by captain Kylian Mbappé (45’+3′) just before the break and an own goal by Aymen Mouelhi (78′) gave the team their third win in three in Faro qualifier.

England also managed their third win with a 4-0 (3-0) win over Malta in Attard. After an own goal by Ferdinando Apap (8th), Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (28th), captain Harry Kane (31st) scored with a penalty kick and Callum Wilson (83rd) with a hand penalty. Gareth Southgate’s side remain top of their qualifying group C after three games.

Switzerland did the same by beating Andorra. Remo Freuler (7th) and Basel’s Zeki Amdouni (32nd) scored 2-1 (2-0) in Andorra la Vella. Márcio Vieira (67th) reduced the lead for the hosts, but was unable to avert the Swiss team’s third win and continued lead in their group.

The German coach Stefan Kuntz also experienced a successful evening with Turkey. His team won against Latvia in Riga in the last minute 3:2 (1:0). Irfan Kahveci made the decision in added time (90+5). Before that, Abdülkerim Bardakcı (22nd) and Cengiz Ünder (61st) scored the goals for the Turkish team. Euards Emsis (51′), who had to leave the field in the 83rd minute after a yellow-red card, and Kristers Tobers (90’+4′) scored for the hosts.

