The home team, still without the injured captain Antoine Dupont, put the first five points in the second minute thanks to Damian Penaud and in total managed to score five points eight times. In the end, the French achieved their highest win over their neighbor in 48 matches.

Rugby World Cup in France:Group A:France – Italy 60:7 (31:0)1.France4400210:32182.New Zealand4301253:47153.Italy4202114:181104.Uruguay410365:16455.Namibia400437:2550

