But, as we said, Mahut knew how to force himself to get back into the game. Rinderknech never let go and the veteran was able to weigh on the meeting. At the start of the second set, an imbroglio heated the spirits. A ball judged doubled (in fact not) gave a point to the French and triggered incomprehension and anger among the Hungarians. The two captains then entered into a heated discussion, but nothing changed. On the other hand, the players came out of it even more motivated, calling on the public and saving a break point to equalize at 3-3. Even if the Blues were not serene about their commitments, they held on until the tie-break. In this decisive game, Valkusz cracked Rinderknech in the exchange for the first mini-break (5-4). Behind, the Hungarians completed the match without shaking.