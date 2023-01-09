“Zidane is France. We don’t disrespect a legend like this…”. Kylian Mbappé uses Twitter to defend Zinedine Zidane. The controversial tweet of the PSG attacker comes after the renewal of Deschamps at the helm of France but above all after the declarations of the federal president Noel Le Graet on Zizou.

PRESIDENT

—

Le Graet had been very cold on Zizou in an intervention on RMC Sport: “Are you going to Brazil? I’m not interested, he can go wherever he wants. In a club, in a national team, I don’t follow what concerns him. Has he tried to contact me? No, I wouldn’t even have answered the phone. We never thought of parting ways with Deschamps.”