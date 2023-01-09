Home Sports France, Mbappé defends Zidane and attacks the federation: “Legends respect each other”
Sports

France, Mbappé defends Zidane and attacks the federation: “Legends respect each other”

by admin
France, Mbappé defends Zidane and attacks the federation: “Legends respect each other”

The France and PSG star responds indirectly on social media to President Le Graet, who had been very cold with Zizou

“Zidane is France. We don’t disrespect a legend like this…”. Kylian Mbappé uses Twitter to defend Zinedine Zidane. The controversial tweet of the PSG attacker comes after the renewal of Deschamps at the helm of France but above all after the declarations of the federal president Noel Le Graet on Zizou.

PRESIDENT

Le Graet had been very cold on Zizou in an intervention on RMC Sport: “Are you going to Brazil? I’m not interested, he can go wherever he wants. In a club, in a national team, I don’t follow what concerns him. Has he tried to contact me? No, I wouldn’t even have answered the phone. We never thought of parting ways with Deschamps.”

January 9, 2023 (change January 9, 2023 | 00:59)

© breaking latest news

See also  Climbing World Cup Edinburgh: Long Jinbao Men's Speed ​​Race wins silver for three consecutive podiums

You may also like

Futsal women, Bitonto consolidates first place

Azerbaijani chess player wins World Women’s Chess Masters...

Serie A, the market ballasts Milan’s Scudetto comeback....

Milan-Roma 2-2, Zalewski: “Good at staying in the...

Liga, Atletico Madrid-Barcelona 0-1, goal by Dembélé

Milan, Pioli: ‘We messed up our own lives....

Volleyball A3. Reaction From Rold Belluno, good performance...

Serie C: Pordenone catches Feralpisalò at the top....

Totti, holidays in the Caribbean with Noemi Bocchi...

Brazil, Bolsonaro supporters storm Parliament in Brasilia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy