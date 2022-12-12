Home Sports France-Morocco, fratricidal duel between friendships, history and claims
Sports

France-Morocco, fratricidal duel between friendships, history and claims

by admin
France-Morocco, fratricidal duel between friendships, history and claims

There are Mbappé and Hakimi, bonded like brothers. There is the coach Regragui, born and exploded in football in France, as well as the captain Saiss. Then there are colonialism and immigration, for which clashes are feared after the race: a strong deployment of law enforcement is already expected in Paris

It is a fratricidal duel, the one scheduled for Wednesday, in Doha: France against Morocco is much more than a semi-final and even a simple football match. It is indeed a challenge that brings into play friendships, origins, history and claims. And also some security problems. In any case, a place in the final is now at stake, with Les Bleus determined to confirm the world title and the Moroccans equally determined to write another exciting chapter in their epic, after having eliminated Spain, Portugal and Belgium.

See also  Volleyball world championships, Italy to scream, beats Poland and wins the fourth gold!

You may also like

stretching, stretching, jogging, tennis, boxing, skiing, walking, back...

Giroud’s high five, Valeri’s pizza and the hunt...

NFL 14th round match results

The World Championship of rivalries. The assault of...

Kantè, Barcelona believes in it. But watch out...

Basketball, C Gold series. The basket breaks, Usac...

Prediction Brescia-Parma: the 1X + Under 3.5 at...

Napoli friendly: Osinhem and Raspadori turn Crystal Palace...

Qatar World Cup: another journalist, photojournalist Al Misslam,...

Cycling, Six Days of Rotterdam: Terpstra-Havik win, Viviani...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy