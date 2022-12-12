It is a fratricidal duel, the one scheduled for Wednesday, in Doha: France against Morocco is much more than a semi-final and even a simple football match. It is indeed a challenge that brings into play friendships, origins, history and claims. And also some security problems. In any case, a place in the final is now at stake, with Les Bleus determined to confirm the world title and the Moroccans equally determined to write another exciting chapter in their epic, after having eliminated Spain, Portugal and Belgium.