The closer it gets to the World Cup, the more France loses its pieces. Now it’s up to Christopher Nkunku: the Leipzig striker, hit hard by Camavinga in knee training, was forced to forfeit. In his place Deschamps should call – but it’s not official yet – Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht.

Absent

—

Yesterday France had to give up on Kimpembe: the PSG defender had been injured for a month but no one had questioned his recovery. Instead he didn’t make it, and instead he was called Disasi (Monaco). And the list gets longer if we add the long-term injured Pogba (Juve), Kanté (Chelsea) and Kamara (Aston Villa). Les Bleus will make their debut against Australia next Tuesday.