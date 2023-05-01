France: PSG loses at home, team and coach challenged – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PARIS, 30 APR – Bad internal slip of Paris SG, which loses 3-1 at home against Lorient and sees Marseille approaching, victorious (2-1) over Auxerre. Now the OM is -5 from the summit where the Parisians remain.



Already down to ten in the 20th minute due to Hakimi’s red card for a second yellow card, PSG appeared far from their best form, with Messi no longer looking like him and Mbappé who only scored due to a mistake by the opposing goalkeeper Mvogo. who had put the ball on the ground convinced that he had been awarded a free kick. But it wasn’t like that, Mbappé ‘blew’ the ball from him and scored the goal to make it 1-1. Ten minutes later, however, Lorient scored again through Yongwa and in the 43rd minute of the second half, Dieng scored the goal that ended the game.



Then, after the end of the match, there were loud boos from the audience at the Parco dei Principi, who also contested the team, manager Luis Campos and coach Christophe Galtier. According to which his players “had 20-25 minutes in which we were completely absent, wasting a lot on counterattacks. We defended very badly on goals. Today is a big disappointment and we have to react quickly”.



Also because Marseille, victorious tonight thanks to goals from Cengiz Under and Alexis Sanchez, are getting closer, and there are still five games to go until the end of the championship. (HANDLE).

