France: PSG serves poker to Marseille – Football

Shaken by the ultras’ protest and by the internal crisis that led to the resignation of coach Marcelino, Marseille appeared at the mercy of Paris SG and conceded 4 goals at the Parc des Princes. The home team was not even affected by the early exit of Kylian Mbappé, who was out in the 31st minute due to an ankle problem. He was replaced by summer signing Gonçalo Ramos, much missed by Benfica fans and who scored a brace this evening.





Previously, in the first half, former Inter player Hakimi had scored after just eight minutes and Kolo Muani in the 37th minute.





They are now third in the standings with 11 points, behind the surprising Brest who have 13 and Nice who are second with 12. Marseille however remains seventh.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

