Juventus and France international midfielder Adrien Rabiot has criticized his international team-mate Kylian Mbappé’s way of communicating with journalists. These are his statements on the number 10 of the national coach of Deschamps: “Mbappé annoys me when he changes his voice during every interview. When we are together, he speaks normally then when he is interviewed he inexplicably changes his voice changes. He is nerve-wracking and stressful. I think everyone notices it”reports RMC Sport.