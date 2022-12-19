Home Sports France, racist insults to Kolo Muani and Tchouameni on social media
France, racist insults to Kolo Muani and Tchouameni on social media

The two would be “guilty” respectively of having missed the winning goal in the final and one of the penalties at the end of the match. Lloris and Coman were also targeted, who immediately received solidarity from Bayern

Randal Kolo Muani and Aurelien Tchouameni have been forced to deactivate comments on their Instagram profiles after the racist insults that were directed at them following the final loss against Argentina.

The former was targeted for the chance that did not materialize at the end of extra time, while the Real midfielder was offended by the missed penalty.

The others

Insults also went to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, “guilty” of not having neutralized any of the Argentines’ eleven-metre shots. Racist insults also to Kingsley Coman, who had his penalty saved by Martinez. The player was immediately supported by Bayern Munich: “We are with you, King. Racism has no place in sport or in our society.” After the elimination on penalties in the 2021 European Championships, Mbappé too had been the victim of racist insults for the wrong penalty: this time, however, it was the Argentine fans who offended him on social media.

