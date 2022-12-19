Randal Kolo Muani and Aurelien Tchouameni have been forced to deactivate comments on their Instagram profiles after the racist insults that were directed at them following the final loss against Argentina.

The former was targeted for the chance that did not materialize at the end of extra time, while the Real midfielder was offended by the missed penalty.

The others

—

Insults also went to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, “guilty” of not having neutralized any of the Argentines’ eleven-metre shots. Racist insults also to Kingsley Coman, who had his penalty saved by Martinez. The player was immediately supported by Bayern Munich: “We are with you, King. Racism has no place in sport or in our society.” After the elimination on penalties in the 2021 European Championships, Mbappé too had been the victim of racist insults for the wrong penalty: this time, however, it was the Argentine fans who offended him on social media.