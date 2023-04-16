France signs a test festival against Scotland

After Italy (22-12) then Ireland (53-3), Scotland’s turn to fall. On Sunday April 16, the XV of France women’s rugby won with a river score against its counterpart Le Chardon (55-0) for its third match in the Six Nations Tournament, at the Stade de la Rabine, in Vannes ( Morbihan). The players of Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz continue their faultless quest for a seventh title in the competition.

Les Bleues scored nine tries and acquired the offensive bonus point after only thirty-seven minutes of play. After an effective and pragmatic first half (17-0), they delivered a veritable attacking festival in the second half.

With this great success, the French take second place in the general classification, one unit behind the formidable English Red Roses.

At first eye-catching Scots…

The net score in favor of the Tricolores was however initially deceptive, as they suffered the rhythm of the Scots in the first period. Bryan Easson’s players showed initiative (75% field occupancy). Prevented from developing their game, the Blues had to adapt: ​​taking advantage of the mistakes of their rivals, they scored each time they entered the 22 meters, on hard-hitting counter-attacks.

Under pressure, the release of the France team came from Pauline Bourdon (12e), after putting the Scottish defense in the wind for 50 meters. Author of a double, a fortnight ago against Ireland in Cork, the scrum half of Stade Toulousain once again made his speed speak. After the young Mélissandre Llorens, 20, came to weigh down the brand (24e), Pauline Bourdon once again distinguished herself before the break, realizing the gap on Emilie Boulard (37e).

Five tries in twelve minutes

Back from the locker room, Les Bleues reversed the trend: scoring no less than five tries in the space of twelve minutes. Technically and physically superior, in a state of grace upwind, they unfolded, to the delight of the supporters, against a completely overwhelmed XV du Chardon.

Emilie Boulard notably offered herself a hat-trick (37e45e56e), followed by Gaëlle Hermet (50e), Gabrielle Vernier, all in power (54e), and Romane Menager (62e). Maëlle Filopon, back in the group by choice of the staff, carried the thrust to 73ecrucifying the last Scottish hopes.

The French now have an appointment with Wales on April 23 in Grenoble, for their fourth match of the competition. Before facing the English, reigning champions and ultra-favorites, for what promises to be the grand final of the Six Nations Tournament, on April 29, at Twickenham. Five years after their last coronation, with Grand Slam at stake, Les Bleues are pursuing their dream of repeating the feat.