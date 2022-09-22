She was the first to end up in the crosshairs of investigators, suspected of having wanted to oust Kheira Hamraoui, the rival both at the PSG and in the national team, with the use of violence. But after an initial interrogation, last November, Aminata Diallo had been exonerated. The investigation, on the other hand, focused on the victim of the ferocious assault, wounded in the legs by blows of bars in an ambush perpetrated by two hooded men, while the midfielder returned home, in his car with Diallo, after a team dinner. But last week, Diallo was investigated and jailed.