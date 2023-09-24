France, the president of the FFBB pushes for Collet’s confirmation and awaits a response from Embiid

Host of the program Stephen Time di Stephen Brun su RMCthe president of the French Basketball Federation – FFBB – Jean-Pierre Siutat expressed his desire to confirm Vincent Collet as coach of the national team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and revealed that by October 10th Joel Embiid will communicate his intentions on participating in the Olympics with Les Bleus.

After the failure of the French team at the World Cup – eliminated after two games – many raised the question of whether or not to keep Vincent Collet at the helm of the team, but the president does not want changes on the bench.

The 60-year-old Norman coach has been in charge since March 2009.

“Of course the players, the staff, everyone is responsible for the failure, just as everyone must take credit for a victory, for a medal. Vincent submitted his resignation twice, in 2016 and 2017, and both times I refused because I was sure of his ability to recover, and in fact it went like this… We’ll see what we decide together, but I sincerely believe that Vincent is the man right for the team in 2024.

Speaking of Embiid, who could use his French passport to make his debut at the Olympics.

“Today it is not yet with us, but we are working on it and we have the firm will to continue doing so. We had the opportunity to discuss it with him. We are now waiting for a decision. We are aware of the fact that the American team would like it too. In any case, the situation will be very rapid. That’s what we hope for and he knows it. We have to give him a few more days. We will have an answer by October 10th, this is the deadline we have set.”

