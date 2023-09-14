France – Uruguay 27:12, the French rugby players won the second match at the home World Cup, defeating Uruguay

The French, like against New Zealand, were losing at the beginning of the game, but responded to Nicolas Freitas’ five-pointer by halftime with another ten points and led 13-5. Then, when the South American team, playing the first match of the tournament, came close to the favorite by a single point after the change of sides, they calmed the fans down with a quick five by Peato Mauvak and Louis Bielle-Biarrey added another at the end. Melvyn Jaminet provided 12 points for the winning team from free kicks and conversions.

Before the match, spectators and players paid tribute to the victims of natural disasters in Morocco and Libya.

In group A, the home team will also face Italy and Namibia. Two teams advance to the quarterfinals. The tournament, which from an organizational point of view is a harbinger of the 2024 Paris Olympics, will last until October 28.

Rugby World Cup in France: Group A: France – Uruguay 27:12 (13:5).

