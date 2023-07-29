France vs. Brazil live updates: France leads 2-1 late

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is in full swing Saturday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app), as France faces Brazil in a must-see Group F matchup at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Brazil currently sits alone atop Group F after a victory in their opener. A win over France would guarantee them a spot in the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, France, who is FIFA’s No. 5 ranked team in the world, played to a draw in its opening match and is searching to boost their chances of moving past the group stage.

Follow our live coverage below!

France 2, Brazil 1

82′: Wonderful Wendie

French legend Wendie Renard charged in to retake the lead for France with a beautiful header off a corner kick.

67′: Dangerous territory

Brazil allowed France a chance to strike close to the goal line, but was able to deflect the shot from going in.

58′: Relentless

Brazil fought fiercely to get back into the game, and Debinha capitalized for Brazil with a beautiful first touch and volley straight to the back of the net, tying up the game at 1-1.

22′: Close call

Brazil’s Debinha set up an open shot for Adriana in the box, but she blasted it wide, squandering Brazil’s best attempt of the match so far.

16′: On the board

Eugénie Le Sommer knocked in a header off of a headed assist from Kadidiatou Diani to put France up 1-0 early.

13′: Crucial save

France threatened early but Brazil goalkeeper Letícia came up with a wonderful block.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The “World Cup NOW” crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Starting lineups

Arriving in style!

