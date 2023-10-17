France vs Scotland: Friendly Match Preview and Lineups

France to face Scotland in friendly match on October 17

France will be taking on Scotland in a friendly match on Tuesday, October 17 at the Decathlon Arena. The focus will be on French player Kylian Mbappé, who is always in the spotlight among the starting 11.

The French national team, known as the Blues, has showcased their immense quality in their recent matches, securing three victories in their last four games. As the runners-up in the last World Cup, France is considered the favorites to win the match against Scotland.

In their most recent match, France defeated the Netherlands 2-1 in the Qualifiers for Euro 2024. This victory propelled them to the top of Group B with 18 points. Kylian Mbappé played a key role in the team’s success, scoring goals in the match.

Although Mbappé was absent from the joint training session with his team in Lille, there has been no reported injury or issue that would prevent him from playing in the next game. It is speculated that Mbappé opted to rest and recover before the match against Scotland, with the approval of coach Didier Deschamps.

Recently, there has been controversy surrounding Mbappé’s absence from the press conferences of the national team. However, Deschamps has reassured fans that Mbappé’s absence is not a cause for concern and that the French team performs better when he focuses on his performance on the field.

The confirmed lineups for the match include Mike Maignan, Theo Hernandez, Jonathan Clauss, Abraham Connaught, Benjamin Pavard, Antoine Griezmann, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappé, and Olivier Giroud for France, and Angus Gunn, Aaron Hickey, Ryan Porteous, Jack Hendry, Kieran Tierney, Andrew Robertson, Billy Gilmour, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, John McGinn, and Che Adams for Scotland.

The match between France and Scotland will kick off at 3 p.m. Eastern Time in the USA (13 hours in Mexico City). The game will be broadcasted on Fox Sport and VIX+ in the USA and on SKY HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere in Mexico.

