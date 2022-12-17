Randal Kolo Muani Italy came close three times. At 17, Cremonese didn’t convince him, six months later he missed the train that was supposed to take him to Vicenza, and last July, Eintracht Frankfurt beat Milan on a free transfer, buying one of the brightest talents on the French scene on a free transfer. Kolo Muani’s story has been intertwined several times with Serie A without ever being able to meet it. His parable is made up of crossed destinies and unexpected opportunities. Of pain and legal battles, but above all of kissing assists and heavy goals. In 44 seconds of the World semifinal, Kolo Muani realized a dream so common and genuine that it sounds unusual for a footballer: “I just wanted to appear on TV”. And now the eyes of the world are on him.