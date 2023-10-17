Home » France wins test against Scotland
Sports

France wins test against Scotland

by admin
France wins test against Scotland

Benjamin Pavard led runners-up France to a friendly win against Scotland. The defender was successful with a brace (16th/24th) in the 4:1 (2:1) home game. The other goals for the French were scored by star striker Kylian Mbappe (41st/foul penalty) and Kingsley Coman (70th). Billy Gilmour gave the Scots, who have also already qualified for the 2024 European Championship in Germany, the lead in the eleventh minute.

IMAGO/PanoramiC/Laurent Sanson

After the attack in Brussels that left two dead, France increased security precautions for the game. The number of police officers deployed in Lille, near the border with Belgium, should be doubled, as France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on the day of the match in Paris. In addition, border controls with Belgium would be strengthened.

See also  Winter sports, Italy's new uniforms for the World Ski, Snowboard and Cross Country Championships

You may also like

France vs Scotland: Friendly Match Preview and Lineups

Dole Italia sale in gondola come Official Supplier...

Chinese Men’s Football Team Suffers Defeat to Uzbekistan...

Farewell to Japan: Cuban Slugger Alfredo Despaigne Leaves...

Football, Ireland is better off losing to go...

Gérald Darmanin “ready to watch” the tax exemption...

Mexico Faces Tough Test against Germany: Lozano’s Lineup...

The places of foliage: the Historic Houses of...

The Czech twenty-first team will fight against the...

Basketball & Hockey Days. The partnership with HCMV...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy