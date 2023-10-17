France wins test against Scotland

Benjamin Pavard led runners-up France to a friendly win against Scotland. The defender was successful with a brace (16th/24th) in the 4:1 (2:1) home game. The other goals for the French were scored by star striker Kylian Mbappe (41st/foul penalty) and Kingsley Coman (70th). Billy Gilmour gave the Scots, who have also already qualified for the 2024 European Championship in Germany, the lead in the eleventh minute.

After the attack in Brussels that left two dead, France increased security precautions for the game. The number of police officers deployed in Lille, near the border with Belgium, should be doubled, as France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on the day of the match in Paris. In addition, border controls with Belgium would be strengthened.

