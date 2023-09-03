France’s Ciryl Gane and Manon Fiorot win at UFC event held in Paris

Ciryl Gane, in a photo session, July 4, 2023, in Paris. JOEL SAGET / AFP

Six months after a crushing defeat against Jon Jones, the French mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Ciryl Gane revived on Saturday, September 2, easily overcoming the Moldovan Serghei Spivac, at the Accor Arena in Paris, on the occasion of the second coming to France of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the most prestigious organization of MMA.

Favorite of the meeting, Gane, alias “Bon Gamin”, had to win to stay in the race for the UFC heavyweight belt. Livelier and more powerful than his opponent, ranked 7th in the category, Gane, pushed by the hot public of the Accor Arena, won by knockout during the second round.

This is his twelfth victory in fourteen fights, but he remained on an expeditious defeat against the American Jon Jones last March for the heavyweight belt.

“I accomplished my mission. I performed tonight to show the UFC that [la défaite contre Jones] was just a mistake and that I have to get back on a fight for the belt”launched the standard bearer of French MMA, down to third place in the heavyweight category.

Fiorot ready for the world title

Spectators at the Accor Arena set the bar very high last year by producing an electric atmosphere when the UFC first came to France. But Bercy, once again full to bursting three years after the legalization of the discipline in France, ignited again.

Decibel levels hit record highs from the first fight on the preliminary card, knocking at 6:30 p.m. The 15,000 fans were still gasping for more than five hours later to push Ciryl Gane.

Manon Fiorot (right) against Rose Namajunas, at the Accor Arena in Paris, September 2, 2023. JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Meanwhile, the other spearhead of French MMA, Manon Fiorot, alias “The beast” (the beast) hit hard by winning against the American Rose Namajunas. Thanks to this victory, Fiorot should open the doors of a fight for the flyweight belt, currently held by the Mexican Alexa Grasso.

The Frenchwoman, bloodied in the scalp after hitting her opponent’s shoulder, won by unanimous decision against Namajunas, former double champion of the strawweights and who was fighting her first fight in the upper category. The American, who tried unsuccessfully to take the Frenchwoman to the ground, probably showed a power deficit against Fiorot, who now has six victories in as many fights in the UFC.

“I beat a former champion, now give me a new champion!” It’s my turn ! », said Manon Fiorot. For her next fight, the 33-year-old Niçoise could therefore challenge the winner of the fight between Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko, who face each other in two weeks for the title.

Seven French victories out of eight possible

A total of nine Frenchmen fought in the “cage” during this event on Saturday evening. Benoît Saint-Denis beat his toughest opponent so far, the Brazilian Thiago Moises. The former soldier, who has just signed a new contract with the UFC, set fire to Bercy and now has four victories in four fights. He ended the evening in the hospital due to a foot injury but still opens the doors to the top 15 in the lightweight category.

The first 100% French confrontation in UFC history, between William Gomis and Yanis Ghemmouri, ended in controversy. During the third round, Ghemmouri interrupted the rally complaining of an illicit blow to the lower abdomen. But the referee felt that Gomis’ middle kick was valid and therefore declared Gomis the winner, a decision that caused public misunderstanding.

For his part, Morgan Charrière made an explosive debut in the most prestigious MMA league in the world. The former champion of the British organization “Cage Warriors” delighted his fans by knocking out his opponent, the Italian Manolo Zecchini, in the first round. Taylor Lapilus delivered a committed fight against the Irishman Caolan Loughran and won by unanimous decision.

For her UFC debut, Nora Cornolle, a kickboxing and muay-thai specialist, was taken down several times by the experienced Panamanian Joselyne Edwards but she proved that she had the resource by winning by unanimous decision. On the other hand, Zarah Fairn lost against the Portuguese Jacqueline Cavalcanti, fourteen years her junior at the start of the evening. With now four defeats in as many fights, the former dancer sees her future in the UFC compromised.

The World with AFP

