This is one of the major challenges for French football this season: to maintain its fifth place in the UEFA index and thus be sure to send four clubs (including three directly to the “League phase”, which will replace the current phase of groups) in the new formula of the Champions League in 2024-2025. For this, the French representatives, who before the start of the knockout stages had a total of 59.497 points (cumulative for the last five seasons), must resist the return of their Dutch rivals (56.700 points) and Portuguese (53.716 points).