France’s pleasing start against Italy (2-1)

The winger of the France Espoir team Bradley Barcola, scorer against Italy for the entry into the running in the Euro Espoir. In Cluj, Romania, June 22, 2023. RAED KRISHAN / AP

France won 2-1 against Italy (half-time: 1-1) in their first match of Euro Espoirs 2023, Thursday in Cluj in Romania, thus perfectly launching a tournament where it nourishes great ambitions.

Respecting the will of their coach, Sylvain Ripoll, the Bleuets took control of the ball and struck first. From the 22nd minute, the Rennais Arnaud Kalimuendo, who is coming out of a mixed season with his club, opened the scoring with a superb heel, deceiving the Italian defender on his coattails and the opposing goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi.

Faced with the collective French force, illustrated by an action 100% Lyon formation (26th), Italy proceeded in counterattacks and relied on the millimeter set pieces of its captain and master to play, Sandro Tonali.

Half an hour into the game, the Milanese midfielder himself took a free kick that he had just provoked after a foul by Kouadio Koné and placed the ball on the head of Pietro Pellegri, dominating Niels Nkounkou and Pierre Kalulu.

Lucas Chevalier decisive in goal

But France resumed its march forward in the second half, thanks to the solitary raids of Khéphren Thuram in particular, physically wearing down the Italian defense.

It was on one of these raids, led this time by Amine Gouiri that Bradley Barcola, just before being replaced, stole the ball from the feet of Destiny Udogie. In the area and alone against the Italian goalkeeper, the Lyon striker had no trouble restoring the advantage to his team (2-1, 62nd).

With the energy of despair, the Azzurrini launched their last force to attack the French goal, but came up against an excellent Lucas Chevalier preferred to Illan Meslier, usually holder.

The Lille goalkeeper, revelation of the season, made a triple save at the very end of the game to secure the French victory.

“I think we managed the game intelligently tactically. The players were exemplary compared to what we had expected. The last quarter of an hour was very difficult for us, but on the face of the match, on its overall picture, this victory does not seem undeserved to me. I liked the scenario with players able to make the efforts they made at the end of the match, able to suffer as they did”, commented Sylvain Ripoll.

France therefore wins the first shock of this Euro and offers itself one of the favorites of the competition. In its second meeting, France will face Norway on Sunday in the second stadium in Cluj (8:45 p.m.).

The World with AFP

