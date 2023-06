Francesco Bagnaia won the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix held at the Mugello circuit. The Ducati rider preceded the Spaniard Jorge Martin and the French Johann Zarco to the finish line. Bagnaia led the race from the first to the last lap. In the general standings Bagnaia is now first with 131 points followed by Marco Bezzecchi, finished eighth, 21 points behind. Marc Marquez retired due to a crash on lap six.