The Italian Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia won the first Grand Prix of the year of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship in Portimao, Portugal, after having already won the first “sprint race” on Saturday. Bagnaia finished ahead of the Spaniard Maverick Viñales, an Aprilia rider, and the Italian Marco Bezzecchi, who rides for the VR46 Racing Team Ducati. Bagnaia, who is the reigning MotoGP World Champion, now has 37 points in the World Championship standings, 12 more than Viñales.

On the third lap of the Grand Prix there was a crash of the rider Marc Márquez, who – perhaps due to a technical or mechanical problem – lost control of his bike and hit that of the Portuguese Miguel Oliveira, who crashed and, like Márquez, he later retired.

