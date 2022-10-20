Even just imagining it, it makes you take your breath away. A Suzuki Swift driven by a 23-year-old girl, Chiara Silvestri, on the night of 20 October overwhelmed and killed an 18-year-old boy in Rome, in via Cristoforo Colombo, Francesco Valdiserri, son of the colleagues of Corriere della Sera, Luca Valdiserri. and Paola Di Caro, sister of our deputy director Andrea Di Caro. A dramatic accident on whose dynamics the investigators have no doubts: Dragona’s girlfriend at the wheel was positive on the alcohol test, she “invaded” at high speed, and with no sign of braking on the asphalt, the pavement leaving no way out for the eighteen year old who walked next to a friend who was unharmed. The girl’s boyfriend, sitting next to her, was unable to do anything; the same a motorist who was in the area and witnessed the harrowing scene. Silvestri is under house arrest on charges of road murder aggravated by driving under the influence of alcohol and having had her license suspended two years ago. The Valdiserri family, on the other hand, is destroyed by grief. Hundreds of friends gathered around her, including Francesco Totti, who wrote to Corriere della Sera: “When news arrives of the loss of a child in this way, you don’t know where to start. Luca and Paola accompanied my growth from boy to man to father. From a young player to a professional, the road was long. And when they call their son Francesco … What can you say today? I just feel I hold them close to me with so much affection, such a great pain cannot be imagined. Paola, Luca, Daria and family are close to you with the heart. Francesco, you will always be an angel for me “.