Home » Francesco Paolantoni walks naked through Naples with a pot full of pasta and potatoes in front of the pudenda (VIDEO)
Francesco Paolantoni walks naked through Naples with a pot full of pasta and potatoes in front of the pudenda (VIDEO)

by admin

The actor kept his promise and celebrated the third championship of the team of which he is a huge fan

Il Napoli won the third championship but Marisa Laurito she didn’t get naked, indeed she explained the misunderstanding to FQMagazine. Celebrations yes but “without striptease, mind you, it is fake news that is mounted with an avalanche effect that sincerely amazes and amuses me”. However, there is an actor and TV personality who hasn’t thought too much about it and he has, he walked naked through the streets of the city. Or better, with a pot of pasta and potatoes to cover the pudenda. AND Francesco Paolantonigenuine fan and key figure in various Rai programmes, from Such and Which Show (where with Gabrielle Cirilli he gave social media a fairly considerable amount of memes) to the artistic partnership with Stephen DeMartino. The actor walked around naked, cheered by the crowd. “Other than Coronation, today is the coronation of Paolantoni, absolute king of Naples”, “Ferilli in Rome, Paolantoni in Naples”, “Paolantoni he kept his promise for it scudetto of the Napoli: he wandered around naked on the Lungomare while eating pasta and potatoes”, “What does he do Paolantoni naked with a pot of pasta and potatoes in front of the *******, I can’t breathe, please”, are just some of the many comments.

