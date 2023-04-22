Francesco Totti closes the club for coaches: no customers – breaking latest news

The former Roma captain Francesco Totti had started «Coach Consulting» to manage the contracts of the coaches: in one year no customers and zero euros collected

The entrepreneurial adventure for Francesco

Totti, who said goodbye to football in 2017 after a life dedicated to Roma, was not as lucky as the one on the football field and his company had to close. In the last part of your career you had problems with Luciano Spalletti, now at Napoli, and the former Giallorossi captain thus founded a company to train young technicians. But the unexpected was lurking for Coach Consulting Srl. Basically, the goal was to give coaches an external guide who would take care of their contracts as well as for the players. Obviously there would have been an eye towards the technicians of the minor teams, but the final result was somewhat disappointing. In fact, in the year since it opened there hasn’t been a single coach who has decided to put their trust in Totti and his club.

A series of really depressing results that have thus led him to close the business as early as April 9, 2023. It was decided to voluntarily put the company into liquidation in order to limit the damage as soon as possible. accounts in hand, not even one euro entered the company’s coffers, with the final cost of the operation amounting to 2,115.62 euro. But the initial cost for starting up the business must also be added (another 7,500 euros) without forgetting the point on the liquidity linked to current accounts (18,852.55 euros) and the total VAT credit of 131.64 euros. Luckily for him, the other business, Tz Service, a company that deals with the creation of new padel courts, is doing well. Maybe it’s still the relationship with the coaches that doesn’t go the right way for Totti, who is also involved in complicated matters cause of divorce from his wife Ilary Blasi. See also Zion Williamson salta l'All Star Game?

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

