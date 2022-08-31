Italian Cup Excellence. Measuring success for the Rossoneri now one step away from qualification: a draw will be enough in the derby on 14 September with Pavia

LACCHIARELLA (Mi). La Vogherese wins 2-1 in Lacchiarella, at Virtus Binasco and consolidates its leadership in the group of the Italian Cup, climbing to six points. For the qualification to the round of 16, the derby on the field of Pavia on 14 September will be decisive, with Voghe having the opportunity to access the next round even with equal.

In the starting eleven on the field of Lacchiarella, Mr. Giacomotti changes six pawns compared to the formation that beat Louisiana. After serving the disqualification, Bacaloni and Riceputi are deployed in the back four; Lanzi is confirmed in directing, with Noia and internal Casali. On the trocar, there is Castellano behind Franchini and Andriolo. Virtus Binasco, with six under from the start, responds with 3-5-2.

The start of the match is all in the Rossoneri style. At 2 ‘Castellano takes Andriolo vertically, Anzaghi closes with a slide. At 3 ‘Noia goes under pressure on the opposing goalkeeper De Simone, who risks losing the ball. The feeling of insecurity of the Binaschino goalkeeper is confirmed at 4 ‘, when De Simone lets out an apparently harmless ball, favoring Franchini quick to reiterate the net promptly. Voghe’s immediate goal triggers the reaction of a willing Virtus Binasco. At 18 ‘, on Chiaromonte’s cross from the left, Leone hits his head from close range, and it takes a super reflex from De Toni to deny the equal of the hosts. La Voghe comes back in attack on 28 ‘on the development of an inactive ball. Castellano catches Noia on a punishment, which triggers the flying turn of Riceputi, stopped by the crossbar. The danger does not scare Virtus Binasco, who shows vitality and courage. At 31 ‘, De Toni says no to a conclusion from Leone from the edge, then Puka closes on the next cross from Battaini.

Upon returning from the locker room after the break, Voghe appears more determined. At 8 ‘, Riceputi fires from twenty meters high. The doubling of the Rossoneri materializes in the 16 ‘. On Riceputi’s lineout, Franchini extends for Noia, who enters the area and beats De Simone. The double disadvantage does not demoralize Virtus Binasco. At 27 ‘, Puka anticipates Campani on Battaini’s grazing cross. De Toni raises a corner on Leone’s blow from outside. On the following corner, the hosts shorten the distance, with the head of the Italian. In the final, with the entry of Allodi, Voghe confidently manages the advantage and thus hits the second consecutive success. Now the Rossoneri’s lead goes to the first league match, at Parisi with Cantù Castello. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI