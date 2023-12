The New York Mets shortstop, Francisco Lindor, took a break from his vacation to support his favorite NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they faced the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center. Lindor, a known basketball fan, was spotted at the game and even got the chance to meet and take a photo with Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. Despite the Cavaliers’ loss, it’s always refreshing to see sports stars indulging in their hobbies and taking a break from their daily routines.

