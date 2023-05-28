Franck Haise, voted best coach of the season at the UNFP Trophies

Franck Haise in Lorient, during the 36th day of Ligue 1, May 21, 2023. STEPHANE MAHE / REUTERS

“We are programmed to make a top 8-top 10, with the internal ambition of going to play in Europe or to get closer to it. We weren’t initially scheduled for the Champions League.declared in April Franck Haise, the coach who arrived on the bench of RC Lens in February 2020, while the artesian club was still in Ligue 2.

The Lensois Franck Haise was for the first time elected best coach of Ligue 1 by his peers, rewarding his very good second place behind Paris SG, Sunday May 28 during the ceremony of the UNFP Trophies (National Union of Professional Footballers) at the pavilion Gabriel in Paris. He is the third Sang et Or technician crowned after the legendary Daniel Leclerc, who in 1998 led the club to its only French championship title, and Joël Müller, who in 2002 also finished second behind Olympique Lyonnais.

“It’s the recognition of a club, of a collective, that will always be the most important thing”said Franck Haise on stage, saluting his “exceptional group, sometimes with music a little loud for the ears, an exceptional group for three seasons”. “What I live, what we all live together will be unforgettable. We all know, me first, what football is, the lifespans of coaches are getting shorter and shorter… ”Haise added.

“The love story, the real one, is with my wife of 30 years, who is there, and my children, who are also there tonight. But I have the chance to live a great love story with RC Lens.he concluded.

Read also: Ligue 1: Lens wins in Lorient and gets closer to direct access to the Champions League

A career in the second division

A professional player mainly in the second division, in Rouen or Laval, Haise never played in L1, but in Mayenne he began to take an interest in coaching under the direction of Denis Troch.

RC Lens reserve coach from 2017, he took charge of the first team in February 2020 after Philippe Montanier was sidelined in L2. The club moved up to L1 shortly after, following the end of the championships in the midst of a pandemic.

Under his leadership, the club ranks 7th in 2021 then in 2022, up to second place this season which allows it to find the Champions League 21 years after its last participation.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Ligue 1: “The Lensois model should inspire French clubs, especially those with more resources than it”