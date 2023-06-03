FRANK LOOMIS’ GOLDEN EXPLOIT ON THE 400 METERS HURBS AT THE 1920 ANTWERP GAMES – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

Historically, when it comes to the Olympics, the 400m hurdles are the conquest territory of the American champions, ever since, in 1900, the race was introduced in Paris in the five-circle arengo with a first victory by Walter Tewksbury. Effectively, the specialty speaks Englishif it is true that at least until 1972, when the honor of the gold medal fell to Ugandan John Akii-Bua, never a hurdler who did not speak that language was able to triumph at the Games.

Among the champions of Olympia, undoubtedly the best known among the American champions is Edwin Mosesruler of the specialty at the turn of the seventies and eighties, with two gold medals in 1976 in Montreal and in 1984 in Los Angeles, but in the excellent American tradition, dating back to the very first edition at the dawn of the twentieth century, the name of athletes also stands out, whose traces have since been lost, because time is a relentless tyrant. One of them, Frank Loomis, is the protagonist of our story today.

Born August 22, 1886 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Loomis belongs, to be honest, to a family of excellent sprintersso much so that his brother Jo Gilbert, a talented sprinter and high jumper, also made the trip for the 1920 Antwerp Games, reserve in those 100 meters that will award Charles Paddock with the gold medal ahead of his compatriot Morris Kirksey .

Loomis engages at the Oregon High Schooldove he has the opportunity to train with his friend Sherman Landers with whom he shares the Olympic experience, one obviously involved in the 400m hurdles, the other in the triple jump which will finally see him fifth in the race won by Vilho Tuulos from Finland.

Trials winner over the distance of the 440 yards hurdles in 55 “0, as well as champion AAU in both the 220-yard hurdles in 1917 and 1918 and the 440-yard hurdles in 1920, However, Loomis is not the favorite at the Antwerp Olympics of 1920, the first after the war, as it belongs to compatriot John Norton who, a few weeks before the appointment in five circles, shatters the world record of 440 yards by running in 54 “2. But in Belgium, things don’t go as planned, with Loomis who is the fastest already in heat with a time of 55″8with Norton administering his series in 57″6.

In the semifinal Norton is only third, anticipated by the third American in the race, August Deschwhich stops the clock at 55″4, and by the French Geo Andrè, while Loomis wins in turn with a time of 55″4beating the Swede Carl-Axel Christiernsson and yet another American, Charles Daggs, who qualified for the final.

The final act is staged on August 16 at the Stadio Olimpico, and follows the result of the Trials, with Loomis winning the gold medal running in 54″0, a new world record, and Norton and Desch climbing the two steps lower than the podium completing the stars-and-stripes hat-trick, with Geo Andrè fourth just one tenth from the bronze medal.

And since that day, Frank Loomis belongs to the elect of Olympia. Although the memory, faded with the passage of time, obscures the golden name.