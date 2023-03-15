Home Sports Frankfurt end with horror in the Champions League
Frankfurt end with horror in the Champions League

Dhe Eintracht was not able to add another episode with a happy ending to their football history, which is rich in experiences of success. Oliver Glasner’s team clearly missed out on reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Frankfurters also found their masters in the second leg at SSC Naples with a 3-0 defeat after having already lost the first leg 2-0 in front of their home crowd.

The encounter outside the arena was accompanied by violent clashes between rival fan groups.

Against an opponent who was mentally one step ahead of them in decisive scenes, the Frankfurters only managed to set accents in phases. Napoli reacted to their courageous approach, which they illustrated with an offensive line-up, with security, which was fed by a functioning defense and internalized processes in switching actions. The Italians repeatedly forced Eintracht to make mistakes that gave them ball wins and periods of calm in which they could plan their goal-oriented advances.

Although they were forbidden by the Interior Ministry in Rome, then by court and also by the Prefecture of Naples with reference to riots in the first leg on February 20 in Frankfurt, hundreds of Hessian supporters made their way to Frankfurt the metropolis of Campania. They had brought support from Ultras from Atalanta Bergamo, with whom they have been friends for a long time, which caused additional explosiveness, because the Lombard supporters, in turn, have a deep hostility to the Società Sportiva Calcio.

Security forces patrolled in large numbers, which was intended to prevent the hooligans from meeting – in vain: around the Piazza del Gesú in the center there were street battles in the afternoon, in which violent criminals from both camps attacked each other, ignited pyrotechnics and attacked police officers.

