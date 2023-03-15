Status: 03/14/2023 7:57 p.m

A specialist lawyer considers that the fact that fans from Frankfurt are not allowed to buy tickets for the Champions League game on Wednesday evening (03/15/2023) in Naples is a violation of EU law. The UEFA boss is also critical and the German sports minister, fan representatives call for Naples’ exclusion.

The Frankfurt-based company had canceled six charter planes: Before the Champions League round of 16, which was overshadowed by the unprecedented ticket dispute, there is no trace of the European Cup atmosphere in Naples. An isolated case or is this the future of the Champions League, Europa League and Co.? Not only Eintracht fans are worried about European football holidays.

Sports Minister Faeser has “little understanding”

The Prefecture of Naples has banned the sale of tickets to Frankfurters. The reason for this is security concerns. “In high-risk games, every possible security measure should be examined very carefully before excluding all supporters from a team as a very last resort.” said Sports Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD). “Because such a drastic measure may not contribute to de-escalation, so I have little understanding for this decision.” The measures also alarm the DFB President. He find it “problematic when such stories break through “, said Bernd Neuendorf last.

A multifaceted debate has long since developed from the ticket posse. Among other things, it touches on equal opportunities in sporting competition, the questionable exclusion of people with a certain postcode and also leads to the question: will the actual goal of increasing safety be achieved by the measures at all?

Police union fears “third-party clashes”

“From a security perspective, i.e. above all with a view to the police’s task of averting danger, such a measure can be expedient.” said the federal chairman of the police union (GdP), Jochen Kopelke.

However, it cannot be ruled out that “that in view of the not infrequent, often extremely brutal, so-called third-place conflicts, an even higher level of escalation was triggered” would. Such clashes away from the stadium are also feared in Naples.

“In fact, an entry barrier to Italy”

The renowned sports lawyer Thomas Summerer considers the steps taken by the authorities in Italy to be illegal. “The ticket ban for fans who live in Frankfurt is a violation of European law” said the 62-year-old.

“In fact, it means an entry barrier to Italy, since attending the game is precisely the reason for the trip. The so-called passive freedom to provide services is violated be prevented from entering” Summerer explained.

New situation for away fans

A completely new situation also arises for the fan representatives. Due to the ban on ticket sales to people from the city of Frankfurt and Eintracht’s waiver of the entire guest contingent, there will be no official fan meeting point there and there will be no accompaniment of guest supporters through the city to the stadium, as is usual at European Cup games.

“It endangers the whole European away culture when it’s so easy to exclude away fans.” said Dario Minden from the Frankfurt fan department, who is also in the advocacy group “Our Curve” committed. “Ultimately that’s where all the magic of the European Cup goes to the dogs.”

“Location has lost nothing in European competition”

Minden demanded consequences for Naples from the European Football Union. “It’s a clear UEFA rule that five percent of the stadium’s capacity must be securely separated for the visiting club. A location that can’t guarantee that has no place in European competition.” , he said. Upon request, UEFA itself only said that it had taken note of the local authorities’ decision, was in contact with the two clubs and was following the development of the ongoing talks.

“The danger situation has increased due to the supposed security measures” said Minden from the board of the Eintracht fan department. “The safest thing is always to have the people in a guest block. Whether you think that’s a good thing or a bad thing: realistically, despite all efforts, Naples will not be a Frankfurt-free zone.”

2007 defeated Feyenoord in the UEFA Cup

It is not clear whether the example of Naples will set a precedent for other international games. There are already city entry bans for fans known to be violent for certain games with a particularly high risk potential. In 2007, hooligans from Feyenoord Rotterdam even ensured that their entire club was eliminated from the Uefa Cup. Previously, the notorious and always conspicuous violent criminals had caused severe devastation around the group game at AS Nancy.

The then UEFA boss Michel Platini welcomed Feyenorrd’s exclusion at the time: “I’m very happy about that. This verdict is a clear sign that violence is punished severely by fans. Recent tragic incidents have shown that we all need to work together to eradicate all forms of hooliganism and violence around our game.” To date, this has not been successful.

Exclusions in several countries and scandal in Istanbul

Fan exclusions at national level due to alleged security concerns have already occurred in Italy’s Serie A, the Netherlands and France. At the international level, in 2015 the exclusion of Croatian supporters from qualifying for the 2016 European Championship caused a sensation. After several scandals with National Socialist and racist failures, the Croatian national team had to play two games without supporters.

There was a spontaneous fan exclusion of a very special kind in 2019 at Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Europa League game at the Erdogan club Istanbul Basaksehir. The Turkish police did not let Gladbach supporters who wore the symbol of their own city on flags or banners into the stadium – because the patron saint St. Vitus is holding a cross in his hand. This was considered a Christian symbol that was not tolerated in the Basaksehir stadium.

