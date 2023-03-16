Status: 03/16/2023 09:54 a.m

Even after Eintracht Frankfurt was eliminated from the Champions League, it was not quiet in Naples at night: Italian supporters tried to get into the Hessian team hotel. They set off firecrackers and threw stones.

In Naples, hooligans clashed again with the police during the night. As reported by Italian media, supporters of SSC Napoli tried to get to Eintracht Frankfurt’s team hotel. Many fans of the Hessians had also stayed in the hotel right next door and, according to the Ansa news agency, were getting ready at this point to be taken out of the city by bus.

The Napoli ultras lit firecrackers and threw stones at the emergency services. The police were at the hotel in large numbers. According to Ansa, the violent football fans were taken by bus and under police protection to Naples airport, Salerno and Rome during the night and early morning, from where they were to start their journey home to Germany.

Glasner and Krösche condemn riots

Before the round of 16 second leg of the Champions League between Napoli and Eintracht (3-0) had it downtown on Wednesday there were violent riots by both fan groups. Italian media reported martial “guerrilla” fights in the streets and alleyways of the city.

“Of course we noticed. It’s not a thing that belongs here. We can’t approve of that,” Frankfurt’s sports director Markus Krösche criticized the incidents, which formed an unworthy framework for the end of Hesse’s first Champions League season. “I condemn all forms of violence and crime, no matter where and when it happens in the world, so I don’t approve of it,” added Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner.

Seven arrests during the night

According to Ansa, seven people were initially arrested because of those riots and the attack by the Naples Ultras in the night, all of whom are said to be supporters of the top Italian team. It was said that further arrests could follow.

According to an initial reconstruction by the Italian media, the situation escalated in the afternoon when Napoli fan groups attacked Frankfurt supporters and police officers in the central Piazza del Gesu. The Eintracht Ultras had previously marched through the city together, singing provocative songs against Naples.

special session scheduled

During the clashes, the hooligans threw stones, flares, tables and chairs at opposing fans and the police, among other things. They used tear gas. A police car was set on fire, and several outside areas of bars and restaurants were devastated.

In Italy, there was great outrage at the events. There is strong criticism that this escalation came about, although it was known from the outset that violent supporters from Frankfurt would come to Naples despite a ticket ban. A special meeting of the security authorities in the city was scheduled for Thursday.