FRANS DE HAES, THE ONLY BELGIAN ON THE OLYMPIC THRONE OF WEIGHTLIFTING – SportHistoria

The 1920 Antwerp Olympicsthe first after the end of the war that bloodied Europe between 1914 and 1918, they have something historic and unique at the same time for weightlifting strongmen. Historical, because the featherweight category (under 60 kilograms at the time) makes its debut at the Games, unique because precisely in that home edition Belgium gets the only gold medal of its five-circle showcase.

The author of such a feat is a boy from Antwerp, Frans De Haes, born in 1895, who belongs to a family of workers who, when the city was occupied by the Germans in 1914, emigrated to neutral Holland, where he began his practice as a lifter at the age of 17 under the guidance of Henri Borstlap. And that he knows how to do it is already certain when, a member of theAmsterdam Association of Halters, he even becomes Dutch champion among the juniorsand then, when the war comes to an end, he returns to his hometown.

Who De Haes joins the sports group directed by Laurent Gerstmans, a well-known Belgian wrestler, starting his personal collection of national titles and records by lifting among the featherweightswhich guaranteed him selection for the 1920 Olympics.

All’Olympic Stadium of Antwerp the 14 lifters entered in the competition find themselves competing in certainly not optimal conditionsunder a cold and dark awning and on a ground of melted ash, but De Haes is already the best in the one-handed snatch test, 60 kg. against 55 kg. by the Estonian Alfred Schmidt and the Swiss Eugene Ryther, with the blue Luigi Gatti provisionally fourth with 50 kg. I tre leader equal in one-handed swing, 65 kg. as well as the Czechoslovak Ludvik Wagner and the Swede Gustav Eriksson, so that to be decisive for the awarding of the medals is the last effort of an interminable August 29, 1920, the momentum with two hands.

It’s here, with a 95 kg lift. as only the French André Delloue is capable of doing, the Belgian puts an end to the race, with a total of 220 kg. which earned him the gold medal, to precede the same Schmidt and Ryther who climb the other two steps of the podium with 210 kg., leaving Gatti at his feet, fourth with 195 kg. overall.

For De Haes, having earned eternal glory, there would be time for other feats, given that, having passed to the lightweight category immediately after the Olympics, signs in 1922 a first world record in the clean sweep, then preparing to defend his chances at the Paris Games of 1924. But fate has a hand in it, and it’s a cruel fate because Frans, struck by flu, died prematurely on November 4, 1923.

And then, 104 years later, just in Paris in 2024 Belgium will try to take up its legacy with the balance wheel. Because, really, the wait is too long.

