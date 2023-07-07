Frattesi, Inter? I didn’t think about it for a second – Football

(ANSA) – MILAN, 06 JUL – “You just need to look around to understand the importance of this club. It all started a year and a half ago, when I played against Inter and I was really impressed by the stadium and the fans. For me is a very important factor, so I didn’t think about it for a moment when this opportunity presented itself to me”. These are Davide Frattesi’s first words as an Inter player in an interview with Inter TV.



“I certainly hope to win some trophies. I’ll put my commitment, seriousness and hopefully some goals too. I’ve known Alessandro Bastoni for a longer time, born in 1999 like me, because we’ve done the whole process of the youth national teams together. I can’t wait to be his teammate also at club level – continued Frattesi – Marotta’s compliments after the last match at San Siro?It’s true, it was exciting because receiving compliments from a manager is an important recognition.



This was also a factor in my choice. I’ll play alongside champions and I can only ‘steal’ something from them during training, trying to take the positive things and then bring them back on the pitch. It will be an honor and a pleasure for me.”



“The first with Monza? It’s a team where I have left my heart and where I have many friends: it will certainly be a very important double emotion for me. Playing at San Siro against me was difficult, but as an Inter player it will be a further motivation. I can’t wait to score a goal and celebrate under the curve,” he concluded. (HANDLE).



